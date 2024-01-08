Montpelier, VT – Tensions ramped up in Vermont’s capital Monday afternoon, as hundreds of residents and state leaders stood outside the city’s vacant post office demanding answers from the United States Postal Service.

Damaged in the July 2023 floods, Montpelier has now gone more than 180 days without its post office. Operations were temporarily run out of a trailer, but when winter came, USPS told people they would have to start traveling to nearby towns and cities for their postal needs.

At Monday’s rally, Senator Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint spoke to the crowd, promising to continue their fight against USPS in Washington D.C.

“We need a post office, we deserve a post office, and we are not going to stop shouting to everyone that will listen to us in D.C. that we will get a post office,” Representative Balint said. “It is a hardship for seniors, it’s a hardship for small businesses, it’s a hardship for regular people who are just wanting to be part of their community and part of a vibrant community is having a post office. Having a vibrant community is running into your neighbors down at the post office, it’s making sure that people are coming downtown to go to the post office and use other businesses downtown, this is part of the fabric of rural America.”

“We’re the only capital that doesn’t have a McDonald’s. We can handle that. But we have to have a post office!” Senator Welch said. “That postal service, it has been here since Ben Franklin, and it’s older than the Constitution. It’s the way all of us can be in touch with each other. We want our post office back, and we want it now!”

Steve Doherty, a spokesperson with USPS, now says the original post office building on State Street was damaged so badly in the flood, it won’t “be fit to reoccupy until at least next year,” and they’ve “began the search for an alternate location.” He adds, “Several sites in and around Montpelier were toured and the selection was narrowed to those most feasible. Our real estate folks are in the process of negotiating a lease at this time.”

However, there’s still no timeline for when that alternate location may open, leaving people in Montpelier feeling even more frustration rather than relief.

“It’s been tough. I think we’ve been knocked down, we’ve been kicked in the teeth a bit as a city, and it’s sort of insult to injury when, you know, we’re not getting clear direction on when we’ll get a post office back up and running,” said State Representative Conor Casey, a Democrat from Montpelier.

“What do you do if you are 92 years old, don’t drive, and have been able to walk to the post office? You feel stranded,” said Johanna Nichols from the Montpelier Senior Center. “What do you do if you are a retiree and your mail order prescriptions are diverted to East Calais, sometimes Barre, or held up in other sorting facilities?”

Doherty says USPS will make an announcement when they have a new location.