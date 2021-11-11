Hunger Free Vermont receives grant aimed to provide outreach

Hunger Free Vermont received a $100,000 dollar grant aimed to provide outreach and training to ensure people know how to access federal meal programs.

The money came from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program. This investment is said to provide strong leadership and engagement at the state and federal levels. The executive director of Hunger Free Vermont Anore Horton said 18% of people in the state reported being hungry and it will only get worse as people are greeted with high heating costs.

“Whenever other critical expenses are higher, then hunger increases because your food budget is the most flexible part of your budget,” Horton said.

If you are struggling with food insecurity there are programs to help.