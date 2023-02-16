Montpelier, VT– The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as 3SquaresVT in the Green Mountain State, is being talked about at the state and federal level. In mid-March, SNAP households will receive their last extra benefit. On April 1st, those households will go back to receiving pre-pandemic, federally assigned benefits.

Thursday morning, Hunger Free Vermont and the Vermont Foodbank joined at the Statehouse to share their proposed solutions to some legislators. Two in five Vermonters needed help getting food on the table in the last 12 months, according to the Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont, Anore Horton. 41,000 Vermont households will be losing extra allotments they relied on.

“We are experiencing a hunger crisis in Vermont right now,” Horton says. “Even though if you look, the Covid pandemic is receding, unemployment rates are low, and yet, why are so many people reporting feeling food insecurity? It’s because prices are so high, wages have not kept up,” she adds.

Ivy Enoch, the Food Security Advocacy Manager with Hunger Free Vermont, notes; “what I’ve heard from community members who participate in 3SquaresvVT is that these additional benefits have been a lifeline.”

She notes that single, retired Vermonters relied on the extra benefits. But with the extra allotments going away, advocates share specific requests to legislators to immediately help within the state. Horton asks for full funding, $3 million, to go towards a network of food partners. She also asks for support on Bill H.109, to increase funding for older Vermonter nutrition programs.

But Horton says some changes can only be made at the federal level with the reauthorization of the Farm Bill. Her first recommendation is to increase all benefits; “they are really based on assumptions about how much food costs that were developed decades ago,” she says. “They really aren’t a match for the realities of what people are experiencing when they try to buy enough food to feed their families.”

Second, she asks to eliminate SNAP’s ban of using allotments to buy hot, prepared foods. “This ban is really a problem, for example, for the folks who don’t have homes who are living in hotels right now,” Horton says. “They don’t have a stove, they don’t have any way to heat things up, they don’t have a refrigerator, and they don’t have any way to preserve food.”

Horton says that a family of four has to make less than $55,000 a year to qualify for the program, while Joint Fiscal Office records show that a family of four needs $100,000 a year to meet basic needs. Horton hopes SNAP eligibility will become expanded in the Farm Bill’s reauthorization, to apply to even more households so they can see those benefits.