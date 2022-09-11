A hunter is in critical condition at UVM Medical Center after being shot on private land in Huntington.

Officials from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife wrote in a Sunday email that the incident took place at an unspecified time on Saturday morning. A man was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off of Main Road when another hunter shot him in the torso. A third hunter reportedly called 911.

Investigators said the shooter claimed to have mistaken the victim for a bear. Neither man was wearing blaze orange at the time. There’s no word yet about either of their names. Game wardens and Vermont State Police are looking into the circumstances.