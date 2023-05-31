Schoharie, NY – After being convicted on 20 counts of manslaughter and negligent homicide two weeks ago, Nauman Hussain was sentenced to prison today for his role in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people.

The judge for the trial announced Hussein has been sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence, with a maximum sentence of 15 years and a minimum sentence of 5 years.



The sentence is for each of the 20 counts, but Hussein will serve each sentence concurrently.



In a trial that was originally expected to last for weeks, jurors reached their verdict after only two days of deliberations.

Hussain owned the company whose limo was in the crash, after he had been told it was not safe for the road.