I-89 crash in Hartford kills western Massachusetts man

Vermont State Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly one-car crash on Interstate 89 South in Hartford that killed a western Massachusetts man.

It happened a little after 5:00 p.m. Saturday about two miles north of Exit 1, which is the Quechee exit. Troopers said the driver was Louis Blair, 20, of South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Blair apparently drove his sport utility vehicle off of the highway and into a row of trees. He died at the scene before first responders could reach him.

Troopers believe high speed played a role in the crash. However, if you saw what happened, call the VSP Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.

