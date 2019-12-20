I-89 Exit 18 to reopen early next week

GEORGIA, Vt. – Exit 18 on Interstate 89 southbound will reopen early next week after crews worked for seven weeks to replace a failed culvert.

The damage to the off-ramp occurred during the Halloween storm when a sinkhole caused the culvert failure.

Crews worked seven days a week and over twelve hours a day to finish the job on time. While there’s several aspects of the project they can’t finish in current weather conditions (paving and line painting), they’ve finished backfilling.

“This is one of the most important projects V-Trans has going on right now,” said Project Manager Nick Wark. “It’s on the interstate, it’s a vital transportation corridor for people commuting.”

There have been several days where crews dealt with inclement weather, and this week has brought frigid temperatures that made work difficult.

“It’s brutally cold out here,” Wark said Friday afternoon. “Some of these guys were working through below zero temperatures all night long.”

Wark said the overall project went well once they realized how much had to be done, adding that the 7 week window was an accelerated timeline for a project of this size.