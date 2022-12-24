Interstate 91 North will be closed for part of Christmas Day in Orange County.

The highway will shut down at 1:00 p.m. from Exit 16 in Bradford to Exit 17 in Wells River. Green Mountain Power and VTrans both say the closure is taking place to allow for replacement of the utility pole shown here. It was damaged in the pre-Christmas storm, and GMP officials wrote in a Saturday afternoon email that a power line could fall across the interstate if emergency repairs aren’t made.

The affected section of the highway is expected to re-open by 4:00. While it’s closed, Vermont State Police will detour all traffic onto Route 5 North and Route 302 West.