After nearly 12 months of waiting, the minutes began to feel like hours for family and friends of Vermont National Guard members.

Susan French from Essex waited patiently to see her son.

“I am fighting back tears,” French said. “I am really excited, I am proud.”

More than 100 members are coming home just in time for the holidays. Emily Dunn was at the base with her son, waiting to see her husband. She hasn’t seen him in 305 days.

“My heart has been pumping out of my chest for the last two hours,” Dunn said.

The soldiers are coming back from a mission, working throughout areas in South West Asia. Holden Hiler from Brattleboro was there to see her brother

“He is my best friend,” Hiler said. “We are close in age. We have done everything together so it’s been really hard to be without him, but he is coming home.”

And finally the plane pulls to halt and the reunion begins.

“Speechless for the most part, it’s been a long time,” Michael Collins, Vermont National Guard member said.

And the families are just as brave as the soldiers.