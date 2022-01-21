Stowe, VT — Once ranked by Country Living as one of the “15 Best Winter Festivals All Across the U.S.“, the Stowe Winter Festival has returned after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The first winter festival was organized by Craig O. Burt in 1921 that featured ski jumping and tobogganing. As the festival continued to grow over the years, events became more diverse and included alpine and cross country ski races.

The festival eventually was suspended but made a return in 1974 and has been going on strong since and is a chance for the community to come together and have fun.

The 47th Winter Festival kicked off on Thursday with an outdoor ice carving class and competition and continued through Friday with a town-wide ice carving demonstration display.

While the festival will offer an assortment of activities that includes snow volleyball and star gazing at the Trapp Family Lodge, the main attraction is the 21s annual ice carving competition day.

Evan Hughes, an experienced professional ice carver has been making his way to Stowe in recent years to partake in the festivities. “I’ve been carving ice going on for seven years and been going to Stowe for five of those seven.”

