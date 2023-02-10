GRAND ISLE, Vt. – Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a Grand Isle ice fisherman who was pulled from Lake Champlain on Thursday.

According to police, Wayne Alexander, 62, left his home to go ice fishing around noon but failed to return home later that day. A relative who went looking for him located his truck in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park around 8:30 p.m. and contacted emergency crews.

Emergency crews from the Vermont State Police, Grand Isle and South located Alexander in the water around 9:30 p.m.

Alexander, who was wearing a flotation suit, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he wad pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. Police say the incident appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious.