Colchester, VT — On Saturday, the 2022 Ice Golf Scramble will bring together hundreds of community members for a charity and some outdoor fun. Individuals will be able to play ice golf on Mallets Bay on a nine hole golf course. Orgranizers say this will be their largest number of participants so far.

The Ice Golf Charity will support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a camp for kids who currently have or have had cancer. Camp Counselor and event organizer Rich Gardner says it is important to have a camp like this where kids can go. “It’s not fair for a kid to go through what they do, so camp is a nice place for them to unwind and connect with other kids that might have had some similar challenges and issues and it really does a lot more for the human than most people would realize.”

So far, organizers have raised over $23,000, but hope to raise more on the day of the event.