Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages.

“Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a similar issue last Friday,” said Chris Hennessey, Superintendent for the Barre Unified School District. Hennessey is referring to a significant rise in staff and student absences stemming from illnesses including COVID-19.

School districts like Barre already struggle with staffing shortages and the spikes in illnesses make it that much harder for teachers. “Teachers have really been stepping up and rallying. Not to also mention our parents and family members.”

“Fever keeps kids out 24 to 48 hours and 5 days for COVID,” said Kristin Hubert, Superintendent for the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. Hubert says closing is done as a last resort. “You feel really badly for students and family.”



Hennessey says repeatedly cancelling school can result in loss of learning for students. He says Spaulding High School plans to be open on Tuesday and says they will continue to monitor staffing issues moving forward.