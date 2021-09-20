“I’m scared to death,” more than 500 Vermont households to lose emergency housing benefits Thursday

This week, nearly two-thirds of Vermont’s motel voucher participants won’t have a place to call home.

The 84-day extension that was granted to homeless individuals in July, including those who are seniors, pregnant, domestic assault survivors, or have disabilities, ends Thursday, September 23. But Vermont Legal Aid (VLA) and housing advocates are asking the state for more time.

As of now, more than 500 households will their lose access to emergency housing.

“It’s just really hard, I’m scared to death, and I’m sure everybody else is. When Thursday comes, what are we going do to,” said April Metcalf, a motel voucher participant at Hill Top Inn in Berlin.

That’s a question on the minds of hundreds of individuals in the state. April says she’s lived in several different motels in Central Vermont throughout the pandemic.

“It’s just very difficult. You can’t take a lot with you. So it’s basically pack what you can, get rid of the rest,” said Metcalf.

To provide support, VLA and housing advocates are demanding the state step in and grant another extension.

“When the legislature approved the administration’s plan to offer benefits for only 84 days circumstances we’re really different,” said VLA staff attorney Mairaed O’Reilly. She says with the highly transmissible Delta Variant and winter around the corner, the timing isn’t right.

“Most of us are afraid for our lives, the winter itself. Because if you’re homeless in the winter, and you can’t end up in centers whether it be Good Samaritan or up in here [Hill Top Inn], people will freeze to death,” said 24-year-old voucher participant Randy Tatro.

In a letter to the Department for Children and Families, VLA and shelter providers are asking to extend benefits “for as long as possible, dictated only by room availability.”

Additionally, with FEMA recently extending it’s 100% cost-share — good through the end of the year — housing advocates are not comfortable terminating the benefits.

“We urge the Department for Children and Families to take advantage of FEMA funding. In this period of uncertainty and crisis, why wouldn’t you use that funding to provide support and protection,” said shelter provider Rick DeAgelis.

DeAngelis is the Executive Director for The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre. He and his staff estimate the 84-day time limit will leave 50 to 75 people in Washington County without a home.

“Very tragically has become shuttling people from one site outside to another that’s safer or that will be allowed by the local community,” said DeAgelis.

The letter also points out that while the state is investing in affordable housing and additional shelters, “none of these units or beds will be available by September 23, 2021.”

Another Way, a drop-in site in Montpelier, is suppling camping gear — tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and meals– to those in need. However, Executive Director Ken Russell says these are only “Band Aid solutions.”

“We’re helping them get stable emotionally, to the best of our ability. But this feels like pulling the rug out from underneath the motel system. These are human beings we’re talking about here,” said Russell. “These are people who are not outside just because of moral failings, their in life crisis.”

April says she’s hoping and praying for more support from the Scott Administration.

“I cannot say enough about the disabilities and leaving people on the streets. I mean, it’s just not fair to us at all. I mean, what do they expect us to do? Really,” said Metcalf.