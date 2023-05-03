Two of Franklin County’s top officials are facing possible impeachment, and are taking verbal jabs at each other in the process.

John Grismore, the Franklin County Sheriff, says the recent accusations made against John Lavoie, the Franklin County State’s Attorney, were disheartening, and that there’s no place for misconduct in the workplace. Officials with the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs announced dozens of misconduct allegations against Lavoie Tuesday, saying they include two instance of unwanted physical contact and repeated derogatory references towards his employees. The department asked Lavoie to step down multiple times, but he refused to do so, leading them to now consider impeachment.

“There’s so many great things going on in this county, and it’s too bad that sometimes there’s these clouds that are cast over all the great work that’s being done,” Grismore said, referring to Lavoie.

However, Grismore also faced calls to step down himself a number of months ago after being accused of kicking a detainee in August of 2022 and being charged with simple assault in connection to that incident. After being asked to step down, Grismore also refused, leading Vermont lawmakers to have conversations about impeaching him.

During the Grismore impeachment discussions in February, Lavoie testified in front of lawmakers, talking about the fact that impeachment was a possibility. After the allegations against Lavoie surfaced this week, he brought up his testimony on Grismore once more.

“I think it would be the height of irony to impeach someone who testified in front of a committee about the impeachment of my sheriff,” Lavoie said.

“If we ever get to see what the specific allegations are, I think compared to the behavior that was captured on videotape, it would be much less serious,” Lavoie said, referring to the video that appears to show Grismore kicking a detainee.

After hearing that Lavoie brought back up the impeachment discussions, Grismore said Lavoie was just trying to distract people from his own allegations.

“That’s unfortunate that he’s going to try to deflect what’s going on onto me,” Grismore said. “But it is what it is, you know what I mean? I, like everybody else, is afforded a process. I’m innocent until proven guilty, and we’ll kind of work through that.”

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Phil Scott commented on the possibility of Lavoie being impeached, saying he’s not sure if it will happen or not since legislators have not yet impeached Grismore.

“Impeachment is a very high bar when you think about what would prompt an impeachment,” Scott said. “Usually criminal charges of some sort would prompt an impeachment. I called on the sheriff to step down, and there were criminal charges against the sheriff. They (legislators) haven’t moved forward on an impeachment there, so I’m just not sure what they’re going to do.”