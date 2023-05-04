Montpelier, VT – The Vermont House has begun an investigation of Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, the first step toward possible impeachment proceedings of both men, who have resisted multiple calls to resign.

Grismore was charged with assault last year after being caught on camera allegedly kicking a detainee following an arrest. A captain with the department at the time, Grismore was fired before he was elected sheriff in November.

Lavoie is facing multiple allegations of harassment and discriminatory conduct since taking over as State’s Attorney in February. The Vermont Department of State Attorneys and Sheriff’s says an independent investigation of Lavoie’s behavior on the job found “credible evidence” that he mistreated employees by making derogatory references to their “national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski announced the investigation at the Vermont Statehouse.

“I have decided to take action and initiate the first step of an investigative process for both Sheriff Grismore and States’ Attorney Lavoie that could result in impeachment,” she said in a statement. “The legislature does have the authority to step in on behalf of our communities to investigate elected officials when misconduct or a crime has been committed, and the integrity of their office is in jeopardy. These are rare circumstances, and we do not take them lightly.”

Speaker Krowinski says the investigation will be performed by a special, bi-partisan committee of seven House members. She says the investigation will require many steps before a decision about whether or not to impeach is made.