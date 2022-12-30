Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others.

““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the road, is largely unregulated,” said Eimers.

His seventeen year old daughter, Hannah, tragically died in a car crash six years ago. The accident involved a guardrail constructed with parts from different manufacturers, and what Eimers calls a ‘frankensteined’ guardrail. “If I can look in Vermont and find one guardrail that is frankensteined, and I can get that one off, then that makes all the difference for that one person who could have hit that guardrail,” said Eimers.

Eimers discovered flaws with the way guardrails were manufactured and installed, and said companies used to be able to self-certify their own products. Eimers spearheaded a federal law regarding crash testing integrity. “One of my goals is to rob the streets of any potential victims,” he said.

Eimers made it his mission to find as many frankensteined guardrails as he could by using Google Maps street view to find some in Vermont. Eimers brought the issue to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which has started inventorying the state’s roadway system for the use of inappropriate guardrail parts and making the necessary repairs. “A very proactive response which I think is placing priority on the lives of those people,” announced Eimers in response to the Agency of Transportation.

In a statement, V-Trans says it plans to start a “combined effort across multiple groups within the agency, accompanied by an educational ‘campaign’ to improve guardrail, end terminal, and installation job aids.”