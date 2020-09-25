In New Hampshire, Sununu enacts emergency ban on some fires during drought

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Outdoor burning and smoking is prohibited near New Hampshire woodlands because of the high danger of wildfires during drought conditions.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a proclamation Friday after getting approval from the Executive Council. The emergency ban will remain in place until conditions improve. The proclamation bans all open fires on public trails or public property, including fires for camping, burning debris or warming.
Some other categories also are prohibited, like smoking a pipe, cigar or cigarette in or near public woodlands or on public trails.