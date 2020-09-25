In New Hampshire, Sununu enacts emergency ban on some fires during drought

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In order to strengthen penalties for reckless behavior and non-compliance of COVID-19 Codes within the State University of New York Campuses, Chancellor Jim Malatras issued new safety protocols.

“I have spoken with our SUNY campus leadership and they know both what is at risk as well as their role in preventing new COVID-19 cases by enforcing health and safety protocols,” Malatras said. “Intentional or otherwise, there continues to be some individuals violating these critical measures on campuses, increasing the chances of spreading the coronavirus and shutting down on-campus activity. We want all of our students to have fun and enjoy campus life, but we must do so safely. While a vast majority of our students are complying with the rules, we cannot let a few people ruin it for everyone. We all must remain vigilant and help protect each other from this health crisis, and I know so many more of our students are doing so than not. However, in this case, we need full compliance and by approving SUNY’s emergency COVID-19 violation policy, I am supporting campus enforcement to make sure all students follow the rules. It is my hope that all students will comply, and campuses will not need to impose any sanctions.”