Burlington, VT – New data from Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad shows year-to-date calls for all types of incidents are up 23% from last year.

Businesses are taking matters into their own hands after a string of violent incidents in Downtown Burlington.

Emma Nichols, a sales associate at Dear Lucy, said she no longer feels safe walking downtown alone after work and wants more patrolling presence.

“There was a woman on Church Street and the police escorted her over there, and once I left work, she was doing the same thing but a block over,” says Nichols.

There are only 25 patrol officers in a city of approximately 45,000 people.

The minimal patrolling has left downtown businesses to find innovative ways to keep safe.

Many businesses opt out of staying open late, keep records of repeat offenders, or do car-pools after work.

Employees say more patrolling is needed now more than ever.