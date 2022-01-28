A big winter storm is on track to slam parts of the Northeast, ushering in blizzards and high winds, and while Vermont may not see any of the action, the Burlington International Airport is already seeing the impact.

Shelby Losier, Director of Ground Transportation at BTV says flights were starting to be delayed on Friday afternoon. The best advice they can offer to travelers is to check with their airlines prior to departure.

Jack Roya, who is traveling to Philadelphia, said his flight was delayed but he wasn’t too worried about it. “It hasn’t been too bad, just got a 45 minute delay so far.”

Another traveler, Martha, is supposed to fly to New York City. “Well so far so good everything is on time. We’re just hoping the flights will go, the storm doesn’t look great.”

Several states are already in a state of emergency as they anticipate snowfalls up to 18”.