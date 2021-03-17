Increased Covid cases cause tension at UVM

UVM Catamounts experience a tense start to the month of March, as the university implements extra Covid-19 testing. Students are in their third week of twice weekly testing. Those who violate the new requirement are subject to pay a fine or suspension.

As the school commits to keeping transmission rates low, getting tested twice and the consequences that come with it have made students anxious.

But Gary Derr, Vice President of Operations and Public Safety says the message isn’t to scare students.

“First, we regret the reaction that we had. What we wanted to say is this is serious,” said Derr.

He says UVM did not increase or add restrictions. They did, however, increase considerations for sanctions.

“If a person had been involved with multiple violations over a period of time and we said you can’t be doing this, you can’t be doing this…and they’ve done it four times now…we would consider an increased sanction for that,” said Derr.

He says more than 20 students have been suspended, but the school has taken steps to reverse some of them. UVM is holding off on sharing final numbers because the process is not yet completed.

“The significant increase in cases that we had came from students that were gathering. They were in situations where they were in groups of 6, 8, 10…They might have unmasked, they were closer than 6 foot,” said Derr.

He says it is highly unlikely for students to be suspended for their first offense, unless warranted. That behavior includes being told on multiple occasions to wear a mask or refrain from gathering. At the same time, some students don’t agree with the school’s suspension approach.

“I missed a test in my fall semester, and that was totally accidental and I thought I had another day to get it and I didn’t,” said UVM senior Alex Hollander.

Hollander said she had to pay a 250 dollar fine and was put on probation.

“I think it’s admirable that UVM is trying to contain the spread…But at the same time, I think it’s having a negative affect on the student population,” said Hollander.

So much so, students have started a petition to call for more appropriate guidelines and almost 4,000 students have signed it. Hollander says one thing she would like to see is better access to mental health services and councilors during this difficult time.

“The only way I’ve been able to make appointments is by requesting emergency next day appointments, otherwise I’m put on the wait list for potentially a couple months,” said Hollander.

Gary Derr says he takes pride in the 96 percent of the university having no violations. Of the remaining 4 percent, only a small portion violated the Covid safety guidelines and were suspended. He and university staff will reassess the twice-weekly Covid protocol at the end of the month.