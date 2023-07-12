Colchester, VT – The National Guard and FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1 will be staged at the Colchester firehouse on Main Street as assets for the catastrophic flooding in Vermont, according to an announcement by the Colchester Fire Department on Wednesday.

Task Force 1 is one of the twenty-eight Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue task forces in the country.

Forty-five members of Task Force 1 assisted on Monday and Tuesday, and the force will stay in Vermont for as long as it takes to help people that are either trapped in their vehicles or houses by the flooding waters.

Task Force 1 has responded to multiple emergencies in the United States including the 9/11 attacks in New York City.