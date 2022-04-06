On Monday, the Ethan Allen Express line had some close calls, almost hitting several people who were walking along the tracks in separate incidents. The first incident involved a couple walking their dog on the tracks in West Rutland and the second involved a teenager who was walking their dog along the tracks with earbuds on in Brandon.

A state coordinator of Operation Lifesaver says people need to stop walking along the tracks. “It was probably very difficult to even figure out if the train hit anyone, a sliver of a second between life and death,” said Toni Clithero of V-Trans. “Walking your dog, or running or jogging, or anything along the tracks, it would be like standing around I-95 or in the middle of a runway. It’s just not safe.”

Toni says there have been other close calls as well and said they recently received a report of a skier in Richmond skiing down tracks. She also warns people that these Amtrak trains are a lot quieter than they were in the past and it may be too late by the time you hear the train coming.

Amtrak trains have been conducting test runs on the Burlington and Rutland trails.

The best way to be safe is to cross the tracks at the stations.