Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Sheldon from Christmas Day that left an infant boy dead, though no charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

The crash took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of Cook Road, which troopers say was extremely icy at the time due to sleet and freezing rain. A 22-year-old woman from Burlington was driving downhill around a sharp curve when her car left the roadway, landing upside-down in a creek.

She and an adult passenger, a 20-year-old Burlington man, were both able to get out of the front seats on their own. However, an unnamed 19-month-old boy in a car seat was trapped in the back of the car while the passenger compartment was submerged. Police said a neighbor saw the crash and cut the infant loose from the car seat. The boy died from his injuries early Sunday morning in the surgical intensive care unit of UVM Medical Center.

The driver and the adult passenger were both treated at UVMMC for non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said that the adult passenger was released Saturday night; it wasn’t clear late Sunday night if the driver was still hospitalized or not.