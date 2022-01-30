On Monday, authorities in the Granite State will perform an autopsy on the body of an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.

He died Saturday night and the New Hampshire Department of Corrections is looking into it. Based on what they know so far, investigators don’t believe his death was suspicious; they’re referring to the incident as “a medical event”.

Staff members started CPR, called for an ambulance and notified a prison medical team after the inmate was found unresponsive in a housing unit. However, he died shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Corrections No other information will be available until after family members are notified and after the autopsy results come back.