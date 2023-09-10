A Vermont State Police detective is investigating the death of an inmate at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town.

The man’s name wasn’t available Sunday night because his next of kin hadn’t been notified yet, but troopers say he was from Vermont and was 35 years old. He was found unresponsive in the prison’s booking area just after 6:30 Sunday morning. Police say corrections staff gave him first aid and called for help, but the man died at the prison about 15 minutes later.

Authorities don’t believe his death was suspicious. However, the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an an autopsy in Burlington.