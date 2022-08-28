Details were scarce Sunday night about the reported death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional in Springfield.

The Vermont State Police Westminster barracks received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m.; however, it wasn’t clear just when the inmate died. Troopers say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but detectives were inside the prison to investigate.

The inmate’s name won’t be released until after their family is notified. No information about the cause or the manner of their death was available, either, but an autopsy will be performed.