An inmate has died in the infirmary at Southern State Correctional in Springfield.

During a routine check, a corrections officer noticed shortly before 1:30 Friday afternoon that Anthony Giallella, 84, was having difficulty breathing. Vermont State Police say the prison’s doctor responded immediately, but Giallella died a few minutes after 1:30.

Giallells was receiving comfort care at the infirmary after treatment at a hospital. His body will be brought to Burlington for an autopsy; however, authorities don’t believe his death to be suspicious.

This is the fifth death at Southern State Correctional so far this year. There were six deaths at the prison last year.