Inside Burlington High School’s new home at the former Macy’s building

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington residents were offered a first glimpse Tuesday of the renovations set to transform a former department store into a fully-functioning high school by early March.

Burlington School District had entered a lease agreement in November for the old Macy’s building on Cherry Street after being forced to find a new location for students due to PCB contamination at Burlington High School.

With two stories of open space to work with, construction crews are setting up classrooms, offices, a cafeteria and more across the 150,000 square feet of floor space.

“This place is huge,” said Dave Farrington, President of Farrington Construction. “The whole place is under construction from one corner to the other one, we’ve got a crew working on framing, electrical guys following them around, they’re getting the floors ready.”

Farrington’s crew has been keeping busy, to say the least. They’re sectioning out 36 classrooms, 13 small instruction spaces, eight labs, three science classrooms, two testing rooms, a cafeteria, a library, 47 offices, 11 private meeting rooms, and numerous other additions.

Marty Spaulding, Burlington School District’s Director of Property Services, gave a small group of community members a tour of the building. He showed how each section of the building will be used, including a library already complete with shelves that used to be stocked with home appliances and cookware, a nurses’ office with an isolation room (which is required under COVID-19 protocols), and a large multipurpose space that will be used for PE Classes.

The District’s lease agreement is for three and a half years. Superintendent Thomas Flanagan said the project’s cost is roughly $10 million.

The building doesn’t have to serve strictly as a high school space for the entire lease period, but Flanagan said there’s a chance that will be its purpose for quite some time.

“This is going to be a high school, this is not designed as a temporary space,” Flanagan said.

He added that the District is attempting to do that in a fiscally responsible way, and while it hasn’t received commitment from the State on any sort of specific financial assistance, communication with Gov. Phil Scott is ongoing.

Students are likely to return in early March after their winter break is completed. They will still be on a hybrid schedule, but Flanagan hopes to return to full in-person learning by the beginning of next school year.