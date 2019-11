BURLINGTON, Vt. - A proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would guarantee access to abortion is on pace to reach a statewide vote in November 2022.

Proposition 5 is the second of two measures taken by Vermont legislators to guarantee access to reproductive services, but unlike bill H.57 that passed last legislative session, the process will be lengthy. The amendment must pass both the Senate and House in two consecutive legislatures, and then go to the voters.