Richmond, VT — In order to host the Winter Olympics, Beijing had to generate all of it’s own snow, the equivalent of 74 swimming pools.

Jim Cochran, the General Manager of Cochran’s Ski Area and a former Olympic skier says they started making snow in 2007 and shares what the process entails. Every year, Cochran’s uses 500 gallons of water a minute, and up to 18 million gallons a year. “It completely transformed this place. We went from being totally resilient on natural snow to guarantee a season for one and also have a product that’s way better.”

Cochran says a reliable system makes for a reliable season, which at the local ski area typically begins in December and ends in April. Before the state-of-the-art system was implemented, a long-lasting season was a challenge.

“It was tough, it was really tough, because we got snowmaking in 2007, we had a long history operating without it. And so, we were able to experience those winters where kids would basically never ski here.”

Nowadays, as long as it is cold enough, the pump house will pull water from the Winooski River, send it up the hill and out through the guns. “It’s really dense, it’s really durable. It lasts through warm temperatures really well.”

Long-time skiers and aspiring Olympians agreed with Cochran. “It’s closer to ice, it’s more slick surface than it is powder,” said Blake Bentley of Richmond, VT. “So when you’re skiing on man-made snow, you’re going a little bit faster.”

“It makes it a lot more fun when you can ski quicker,” added Tanner Gregory, who lives in Stowe.

Cochran says that 18 million gallons of water a year is still on the smaller side when compared to the water needed for a bigger resort or at the Winter Games, where they are using roughly 49 million gallons.