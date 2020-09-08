Interim BPD Chief Jennifer Morrison will not return from absence

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that Jennifer Morrison will not return to the Burlington Police Department as initially planned when she left to care for her husband in June.

“I am grateful that Chief Morrison stepped in to assist the city during a very difficult time for the Burlington Police Department last winter,” Weinberger said. “I wish her and her family strength as they navigate through this challenging personal time.”

Morrison took over following the resignation of former Chief Brandon del Pozo in December. He and former Deputy Chief Jan Wright had admitted to using fake social media accounts to troll critics.