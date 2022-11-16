The interim superintendent of the South Burlington School District had her interim designation removed from her job title Wednesday night.

Violet Nichols had been serving in an interim capacity since July 1 on a one-year contract. She was previously the district’s executive director of learning.

The South Burlington School Board held a closed-door executive session prior to Wednesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. The members discussed during that session their search for a permanent superintendent. Shortly after the regular meeting began, they unanimously voted to appoint Nichols to the position.

Some South Burlington residents have criticized the search process at times. The criticism continued at Wednesday’s meeting on grounds of a perceived lack of transparency.

“I have to use some of my own judgment on the chances of being able to go through a very long (search) process and find somebody who would be better qualified, and if we were to find somebody who was better qualified than Ms. Nichols, it would only be by a small margin,” Alex McHenry said. “And (then there’s) the fact that this other candidate, hypothetically, would probably be coming from — perhaps out of state, certainly from another district.”

In June, a week before Nichols was offered the interim appointment, the board had offered it to Dr. Lisa Cala Ruud. However, she turned it down several days later. She was a school administrator from the Albany, New York area.

The previous superintendent, David Young, gave his notice in February after serving in the position for more than a decade. He stepped down at the end of June to become the superintendent of Vermont’s Catholic school system.