Interim VSCS Chancellor appointed following Jeb Spaulding’s official resignation

The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees appointed General Counsel Sophie Zdatny as Interim Chancellor following the official resignation of Jeb Spaulding.

Spaulding announced his plan to step aside on Tuesday, and the board approved his resignation at Wednesday’s meeting after a nearly three hour executive session.

“I have to acknowledge many people are disappointed in me and the process leading up to my reccomendations, specifically the speed and perceived lack of transparency and hurtful impacts on many people,” Spaulding said. “There may be a better way to do it, a better process. I hope there is. But again, it’s going to take fresh perspective and leadership and I support that.”

Spaulding took responsibility for the widespread backlash to his proposal, which called for the closure of Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College.

“I’ve become more of a liability than an asset to the Vermont State Colleges System,” Spaulding said. “My ability to be an effective Chancellor has eroded, and I don’t think that can be repaired quickly, if ever.”

During a Wednesday press conference on Vermont’s COVID-19 response, Governor Phil Scott was asked about Spaulding’s resignation. He said he has a great deal of respect for him, and that his ‘heart is in the right place.’

“He had taken on this issue with the state colleges, this was not of his doing,” Gov. Scott said. “He had come to me a number of times saying that we have a problem, and that’s why I’ve included funding in by budgets over the last three to four years, for just that reason.”

The Board of Trustees plans to find a long-term interim Chancellor while Zdatny assumes the role.