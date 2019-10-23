Internal search launched to find UVM Medical Center’s next president

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A 10-person search committee was formed to find the University of Vermont Medical Center’s next president.

The group is hoping to keep the search focused within the UVM Health Network.

“Our goal is to find the right leader to successfully guide our academic medical center and meet our mission of patient care, education and research,” Board Chair Allie Stickney said. “To achieve that goal, the board will conduct a rigorous process to fully consider and vet any individuals that come forward from across the Network. If at the end of this process we haven’t found the right candidate, we will move to a national search,” she said.

Eileen Whalen retired earlier this year, after leading the group for four years. Right now Dr. Stephen Leffler is acting as interim president.

The internal search process should be over by the end of the year. That timeline would be extended if a national search is necessary.