Lake Placid has landed yet another international competition, first the FISU World University Games, then the ski jumping World Cup, and now the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup will be coming back to the Olympic region in 2026.

Combining cross country skiing and shooting, biathlon is considered one of the toughest winter sports disciplines; and just over three years from now, some of the best biathletes in the world will be in Lake Placid for IBU Cup.

“February and March 2026, Mt. Vanhoevenberg will be hosting the biathlon world here again,” Kris Cheney-Seymour said. “It is a level of events that happens just below the world cup, but for us it will be where we come back on the biathlon world stage again.”

The region is on the world stage thanks to the massive renovations of the 1980 Oympic facilities, bringing them back to international standards for the World University Games this January.

“Our 55,000 square foot new lodge, there are pieces of that lodge that are associated with sport management, and a number of things we need from broadcasting to anti-doping, then on the trail there’s a new biathlon range and 5 kilometers of new trails that includes snow-making, infrastructure for timing, and television production,” Cheney-Seymour said.

A successful IBU Cup in 2026 would allow Mt. Vanhoevenberg to bid on future biathlon world cups, which haven’t been hosted in Lake Placid since 2004.

The IBU Cup typically has around 200-250 athletes from around the world, an opportunity Cheney-Seymour says people shouldn’t miss.

“I think what is really wonderful for the community and this region, is to bring your family, your friends, children, to see the best in the world are coming here to compete again,” he said. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to not just cheer and spectate, but to create opportunities within this community.”

He believes it’s important for this region to be back on the world stage because it’s such a big part of its history and it’s culture, where many Olympians and world cup athletes have trained.

Tickets are not on sale yet for the 2026 IBU cup, but for more information on how to watch or get tickets for Lake Placid’s upcoming international events, go to https://www.lakeplacid2023.com/