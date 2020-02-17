International Ski Jumpers in attendance at Fred Harris Memorial Tournament

The Harris Hill Memorial ski jump tournament was underway this afternoon in Brattleboro, with

jumpers traveling from all over the world to compete.

It was a day filled with cheers and jumps, as athletes from all over the

World came to Brattleboro to compete in the ski jump tournament on Harris Hill.

Simon Viehhauser, a ski jumper, traveled all the way from Austria, specifically for this

competition. “Our trainers are talking to us like a competition in our country, and they

just said we can qualify for that event here, and yeah I qualified.”

Organizers estimated that about five thousand people were in attendance for

Sundays events.

“Ski jumping is kind of this obscure sport in the U.S even though it’s an Olympic

sport, and I think to have an Olympic sized ski jump in New England with a huge

crowd and such a fun event is very unique.”

But Sundays competition may not have been as serious for some as it was the

Day before. On Saturday, the hill hosted the Pepsi Challenge and the U.S Cup.

Competitors like 14 year old Tate Frantz, from Lake Placid say these events can help them

qualify for the national team.

“Yesterday I secured my overall win for that. So I qualified for the national

Junior ski jumping team… So that’s pretty awesome. And then today is just a

More fun and less stressed comp,” said Frantz.

From here, some of these competitors will be heading out to Park City, Utah

And Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they will be competing in junior

national championships.