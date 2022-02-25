At around 4 pm on Friday, approximately 30 vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-89 North around mile marker 100 in Milton. Vermont State Police has confirmed one fatality, and other injuries appear to be minor or moderate.

Investigations into the crash are in the preliminary stages but the crash occurred during heavy snowfall and blowing snow. The northbound lanes are closed at Exit 17 and traffic is being diverted. VSP advises travelers to seek alternate routes as the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.