New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is about to convene an interstate task force on illegal guns for its first meeting this coming Wednesday, January 26.

Representatives from Vermont and New Hampshire law enforcement will join counterparts from New York and six other Northeastern states at that meeting in a suburb of Albany. They’ll help bring a unified approach to their states in an attempt to curb the flow of illegal weapons and prevent further gun violence.

Besides police representatives from the nine different states, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will also be part of the task force. The governor called for the group’s formation in her 2022 State of the State address earlier this month.