Early July floods that swept through the region has left Burlington’s Intervale Center grappling with devastating crop loss.

However, Vermonters are helping the center get right back on its feet.

Intervale Center Marketing and Communications Manager, Kelly Duggan, says the Center and all five Intervale farms experienced over $1.5 million in crop loss and infrastructure damages.

The Center is seeking donations to support recovery through the Intervale Farmers Recovery Fund.

Within the past month, over $355,000 has been donated.

“The first round of distributions went out on August 3rd, with each participating farm – there’s five participating farms – receiving up to $30,000,” says Duggan.

The second round of distributions is scheduled to occur in September.

Flood relief funds collected from the community are proving to be a lifeline for the Intervale, as donations will also go to insurance claims, mental health support for local farmers, and planning for crops and business.

Duggan says all of the summer harvest were completely damage, including the crops for The Farmer’s Market.

“Anywhere where the water was touching, crops that were saleable as food have all been rendered inedible, so all the farmers have destroyed or turned those in,” Duggan adds.

The Intervale Field and Farm Coordinator, Nathan Lake, emphasizes it will be harder for farms to survive economically as natural disasters become more frequent.

However, the intervale does see a silver lining.

Many tests have been done on the soil and farmers feel good about replanting for the fall harvest.

Money isn’t the only way the community is showing support.

As Vermonters have made art and restaurant partners have been providing lunch for farmers at the Intervale Center.

Kelly Duggan says, “Vermonters really value a local food system, giving back to the farms they know and care about. So, it’s been really, really crucial in terms of fundraising as well as just helping farmers and anyone affected by the flood.”

Duggan reminds Vermonters, farmers have a lot of uncertainty around the lasting impacts of climate change.

However, she remains hopeful because she knows Vermonters value local food systems and are committed to giving back to farmers they know.

Other ways locals can support the Intervale Center is by attending their free public event, Summervale.

The event happens every Thursday through September 7th. All donations go directly to the Intervale Farmers Recovery Fund.