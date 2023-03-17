Ausable Valley Middle/High School received a threat yesterday via social media that someone had a gun within the school, but administration later announced to parents by email that the threat was deemed not credible.

Around 11:30 Thursday morning school officials were informed about the possibility of a student with a gun threatening other students and immediately called the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department to determine the scale of the threat. After a school shelter in place around 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s department later determined the threat was not credible and believed there to be no harm to students and staff

Some believe the school and law enforcement did not do enough to investigate the issue, including Courtney Valentin, who is a cafeteria staff member and the mother of two students. “Around 11:30, two young kids came up to the window and asked my coworker to speak to Emmy Valentin’s mom, so when I got up there, they were really upset; and they said we wanted you to know that so-and-so are talking about blowing your head off and Emmy’s too.”

Officials from the school and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said they cannot comment further at this time, but said they say they take any threats of violence very seriously and they are continuing to investigate the issue as much as they can to find out why the threats were made.