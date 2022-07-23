Vermont State Police are looking into what they say is a potential hate crime in Isle La Motte.

Someone reportedly set fire to a trans pride flag and an LGBTQ+ progress pride flag at a home on Main Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters put the flames out and no one was hurt.

Troopers said several other, similar incidents have taken place nearby within the last month. They’ve notified the state Attorney General’s office as a result.

If you have any potential leads, investigators are asking you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.