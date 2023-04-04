Milton, VT– There’s a search for missing musical equipment in Milton. Instruments and other equipment were stolen from the Milton Community Band, taken right out of the band’s storage unit. This happened just weeks before the start of the spring performance season.

In a Facebook post, the band says someone broke into the locker sometime between March 24th and 29th. A band member noticed the lock had been bent and removed.

A “black drum set, a bass drum with mallet, a box containing a variety of whistles and accessories, a heavy-duty extension cord, and two 10 ft. power strips,” were taken, according to the post.

The band hopes to get the public on the lookout.

“We thought maybe it would get discarded, or some parts of it would get discarded by the road, but nobody’s found anything,” says Ruth Blauwiekel, a band member on the executive committee.

“We always feel like these are very safe communities, so it’s a little disconcerting, you feel like you’ve been violated when something like this happens. The instruments are important to members of our band, and we like to think they’re important to our audiences,” she adds.

The Milton Community Band is a nonprofit, and this situation puts a damper in its rehearsal schedule. But the show must go on, and the band says its already gotten offers from people wishing to lend equipment for the performance season.

If you have any information, call the Milton Police Department.