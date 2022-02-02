Swanton, VT — Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in Swanton after finding a man dead at home at 45 First Street, shortly after 4:30 am.

In addition to the VSP, members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division are involved in the investigation. Border Patrol and Swanton Police Department also responded.

While police are not revealing who died or how it happened, they mentioned gunfire during their briefing to the media on Wednesday evening. Consensus from neighbors is that this home has a reputation for drug activity.

“I understand this is not a home of good repute, which I’ve heard around the neighborhood,” said Clair Milanovitch. “That’s all I know, but it’s very unusual for this to happen”

Several others echoed the same sentiment, and one man says his sister who lives inside the home, struggles with drug addiction.

“It seems through the initial investigation this didn’t appear to be a random incident of gunfire, that it was directed at either the individual deceased or the home in question,” said Adam Silverman, VSP.

While police continue to investigate the incident, they ask anyone who may have seen something early Wednesday morning and those who might have information that can help the investigation to contact State Police in St. Albans.