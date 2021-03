No injuries were reported after a fire at a two-unit apartment building in St. Albans on Thursday.

St. Albans Chief Matt Mulheron said the fire started in the top floor apartment at 17 Lower Gilman St. No one was home at the time. Downstairs tenants managed to make it out safe. Mulheron said one cat died during the fire.

Part of South Main St. was shut down, but is now reopened.

Officials say they are investigating the cause.