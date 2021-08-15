Investigators looking into suspected arson in Richmond

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with a garage fire in Richmond that may have been arson.

A detached garage on Hinesburg Road was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday. They quickly put the fire out and kept it from spreading to the home 35 feet away. The Richmond Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media the video seen below.

No one was hurt, but the garage and all of the items inside it were destroyed. Vermont State Police troopers estimated that the building and its contents were worth more than $100,000.

If you know anything more about what happened, there are two ways you can help. You can call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111, or you can call the toll-free Vermont Arson Tip Line at 1-800-322-7766 (1-800-32-ARSON).