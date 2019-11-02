Investigators looking into suspicious fire that destroyed South Royalton restaurant

The smell of ashes has replaced the smell of fresh maple syrup at Eaton’s Sugar House on Route 14 in South Royalton. The family-owned business that had been serving hungry customers for decades burned down late Halloween night.

“My children were very upset,” a man living near the restaurant said. “This was one of our favorite places to stop in the morning. (The Eatons) were a wonderful group. Always had a pleasant experience, and we’re very sorry that we’re not going to have this available to us anymore.”

The man spoke with us on Friday on the condition that he remain anonymous. He tells us his daughter and son saw what turned out to be a fire on the front steps of the sugar house a while before the fire that destroyed the business. “We weren’t sure if it was a Halloween effect or not,” he said.

The purported witness said that while his wife called firefighters, two other passers-by gave him a dog blanket to use. “And I was able to stamp out the fire and pull the steps away from the restaurant,” he said.

However, he wonders if whoever was responsible for the fire on the steps came back later to finish the job. About 60 to 90 minutes after the man and his family finished speaking with authorities, he says fire crews had been called in again.

“We heard a number of different trucks coming down the road, and we were in fear that maybe the fire had restarted or some other nefarious act,” he said.

Investigators have ruled the cause of the second fire — the fire that actually destroyed the restaurant — undetermined but suspicious. They also say that whoever started the initial fire — the one on the steps — used gasoline to do it.

There were no injuries, but more than a dozen employees at the sugar house have lost their jobs. No one we met at the scene wished to appear on camera, including several members of the Eaton family.

There’s a reward of up to $5,000 if you provide a tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Vermont State Police say there are several people you can share that tip with:

— the Vermont Arson Tip Line at 1-800-32-ARSON

— Royalton Police Chief Loretta Stalnaker at (802) 763-7776, or

— Det. Sgt. Otis with the VSP Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933.

We reached out to Chief Stalnaker for this story, but she was unavailable for comment Friday.