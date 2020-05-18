Investigators offer reward in suspected Williamstown arson case

Vermont State Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in what they believe may be an arson case in Williamstown.

The fire destroyed the home at 691 Baptist Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say most of the house had already collapsed by the time crews could get there, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from destroying an attached garage.

No one was home at the time, and none of the firefighters were hurt. The family living there had reportedly traveled to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire early in the day on Saturday. The cause and origin of the fire were still unknown Sunday night.

If you have any information, police are asking you to call the Vermont Arson Tip Line at 1-800-322-7766, which is 1-800-32-ARSON. Anyone providing a tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.