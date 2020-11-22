Investigators search for Highgate assault suspects who allegedly impersonated game wardens

Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish & Wildlife are both looking for two men whom they accuse of assaulting a homeowner in Highgate while impersonating state game wardens.

Troopers say it happened on Lamkin Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. The pair reportedly woke the homeowner up, strangled him and pointed a gun at him. There’s no indication of how the alleged victim is doing now.

The suspects were said to be wearing face masks, dark jackets and camouflage pants. Authorities are asking anyone with information about who they might be to call the VSP St. Albans barracks.