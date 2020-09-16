Investigators searching for a man who fired gun in South Burlington

South Burlington police are searching for a 36-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun outside of a home on Swift Street.

Police say Malachi Buswell and a woman were involved in an argument Friday night with residents when he fired the shots, then left the scene. Police say Buswell and the other residents knew each other. No one was injured.

Police believe Buswell is driving a tan 1998 Ford Escort wagon with Vermont plates, HCN706. They say he is armed and possibly dangerous. Anyone with details or the whereabouts of Buswell should call the South Burlington police at (802) 846-4628.